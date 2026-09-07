Inside Nagaland's growing love for pickleball

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Nagaland has condcuted over 4 PWR Indian Pickleball Association (IPA)-sanctioned tournaments, apart from numerous local tournaments. Nagaland also hosted the first-of-its-kind Mithun Rhino Interstate Pickleball Championship between Nagaland and Assam to boost sports diplomacy and build camaraderie between the two states. NPA has also conducted clinics with schools as part of our grassroots initiative and is placing a strong emphasis on this. Plans are also in place to host clinics with top coaches from the country.

In less than a year, Nagaland also participated in the first-ever IPA Nationals held in Bengaluru in November 2025, where our players put in a fantastic performance. Team Nagaland also made its mark at the Kolkata Open, Eastern India’s biggest tournament in May 2026, winning eight golds and three silvers.