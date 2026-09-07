The distinct categories powering India’s community cricket culture

Cricket in India is far more than a spectator sport played inside packed stadiums; it is a sprawling, multi-tiered ecosystem played across streets, open grounds and modern sporting complexes. Far from being random casual pastimes, community cricket across the subcontinent falls into distinct, highly organised categories shaped by local terrain, equipment and urban architecture.

Community cricket in India: Key formats explained

The most ubiquitous category remains street and gully cricket. Typically played in residential lanes, housing society driveways and dead-end alleys, this format relies on hyper-local regulations to navigate tight spatial limits. Players utilise lightweight rubber or soft tennis balls, adapting the game with ground-specific rules such as direct boundary bans, runs awarded for wall strikes and automatic dismissals for hitting passing vehicles or breaking windows.