Varanasi to get a Lord Shiva-inspired cricket stadium by October 2026

When you talk about Varanasi, its usually the ghats, Ganga Arati, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, lassi and chaat and much more. This time around the city adds one more landmark for the sports lovers – the Varanasi International Cricket Stadium. Currently in its final stage of construction the stadium is expected to open soon and will provide a huge impetus to the cricket lovers and fans of the sport. And what more, this stadium is inspired by Lord Shiva and little details connected with him form the essential design and structural base of the stadium.
Five major design concepts make the stadium unique and Lord Shiva inspired in essence. The floodlights are trishul or trident shaped which is a major symbol of the god. Moreover, the roof is made to resemble the crescent shape which depicts the half moon sitting on Shiva’s head. The seating arena looks like the way one would normally sit in Varanasi. The metallic sheets which form portions of the exterior are bel-leaf shaped. The most iconic design is the media centre which has been built in the shape of a damru. Thus, the stadium incorporates elements which are closely associated with Lord Shiva through its elaborate and intricate designs.
The Varanasi International Cricket Stadium is currently in its last stage of construction before its expected date of inauguration in mid October. The foundation stone was laid in 2023 and work started on the 30,000 pax stadium soon after. The stadium is also expected to have a 1500 vehicle parking capacity with a nine-pitch playing ground and a five-pitch practice ground. As per the latest inspection, 80% of the construction is over and the remaining 20% might be wrapped up by next month.
The stadium is being built on 30-31 acres of land in Ganjari village, Rajatalab, Varanasi and is expected to be the outcome of a 450 crore project. The stadium is well connected by roads with the railway station and airport and public transport will also run regularly once the stadium will be open to the public. While there is no confirmation about the first match that will be held here, as of now the people of the city look forward to its opening and then matches will follow.
Why the need for a new stadium?
Varanasi has long been considered a sacred pilgrimage or a destination of spiritual tourism. But now adding to it, it is also being developed as a spot for entertainment and sports tourism. The first step to build this culture is by giving an impetus to the large cricket playing community in Varanasi in the form of a consolidated and easily accessible infrastructure. The availability of a stadium will also encourage young talents to pursue to sport. It will also boost economy and livelihood of the city.