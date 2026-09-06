Varanasi to get a Lord Shiva-inspired cricket stadium by October 2026

Why the need for a new stadium?

Varanasi has long been considered a sacred pilgrimage or a destination of spiritual tourism. But now adding to it, it is also being developed as a spot for entertainment and sports tourism. The first step to build this culture is by giving an impetus to the large cricket playing community in Varanasi in the form of a consolidated and easily accessible infrastructure. The availability of a stadium will also encourage young talents to pursue to sport. It will also boost economy and livelihood of the city.