Why Monza’s F1 stacked dishes trophy is going viral

When drivers step onto the legendary podium at Monza, they expect to hoist heavy, gleaming symbols of motorsport immortality. What they didn't expect at the F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix was a trophy that looks like a waiter midway through clear-felling a table of eight. If your social feeds have been dominated by images of a chrome tower of precariously stacked espresso cups, coffee mugs and bowls, you aren't alone.
F1 fans have turned the 2026 Monza prize into an instant viral phenomenon—dubbing it the 'Dirty Dish Special,' asking if the winner receives a bottle of Dawn dish soap alongside their champagne and placing high-stakes bets on whether a podium drop is imminent. Behind the endless memes and snarky comments lies one of the most daring — and deeply literal — contemporary art collaborations the sport has ever seen.
Commissioned by title sponsor Pirelli in tandem with Milan’s renowned Pirelli HangarBicocca museum, the trophy was penned by Italian artistic duo Vedovamazzei (Stella Scala and Simeone Crispino). Officially titled 'FRAGILE,' the piece abandons the traditional, aerodynamic lines of classical F1 cups in favor of hyper-relatable everyday items.
While critics see a kitchen sink hazard, the artists intended a tribute to the delicate nature of victory in motorsport. Drawing from ancient traditions where a single drinking vessel was passed hand-to-hand among a group, the stacked cups symbolise that a driver never wins alone — victory belongs to the mechanics, engineers and fans back at the factory.
The top-heavy, leaning posture is a direct metaphor for F1 itself. Success isn't static; it is balanced on a knife-edge and can collapse at the very next turn. By elevating humble household items into galvanised chrome artwork, the creators aimed to bridge the gap between elite, multi-million-dollar tech and ordinary daily life. Despite its traditional metallic sheen, the trophy isn't forged from solid silver or cast bronze. The design was printed out of lightweight nylon powder using high-precision additive manufacturing and then hand-polished to a mirror finish.