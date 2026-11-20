Manchester United have turned to Mauricio Pochettino to revive their fortunes after a disappointing start to the season saw Michael Carrick leave the club. The Argentine, who officially took charge on November 18, returns to the Premier League with the task of restoring belief at Old Trafford. Having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea — Pochettino brings considerable English football experience. Here are five things he could bring to Manchester United.
1. High-intensity football
One of Pochettino’s biggest strengths is his preference for energetic, attacking football. His teams are known for pressing opponents, winning the ball back quickly and moving forward with purpose. At Tottenham, this approach made his side one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League. United supporters could hope to see a similar style, with players working harder off the ball and putting opponents under pressure.
2. Better fitness and work rate
Pochettino places great importance on physical fitness. His training methods are demanding — with an emphasis on stamina, speed and strength. At United, this could help address the team’s struggles with consistency and intensity. A fitter squad would also be better equipped to maintain pressure throughout matches, particularly against stronger opposition.
3. Developing young players
The Argentine has a strong record of helping young footballers reach their potential. During his time at Tottenham, he worked with players such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli — helping them establish themselves at the highest level. At United, he could offer a similar opportunity to youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and other academy graduates. His experience in building young talent could prove valuable for a club with a long tradition of promoting players from its academy.
4. A stronger team identity
Pochettino’s successful Tottenham side was built around togetherness, discipline and a clear playing style. He has often stressed the importance of creating a close relationship between players and coaching staff. United have struggled to find consistency in recent seasons and could benefit from a manager who can bring the dressing room together and give the team a clear direction.
5. Premier League experience
Having managed three English clubs — Pochettino understands the demands of the Premier League. He knows its pace, physical nature and intense fixture schedule. His experience of taking Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final also shows that he can build a side capable of competing at the highest level. That experience could be crucial as he looks to turn United’s season around.