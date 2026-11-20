Manchester United have turned to Mauricio Pochettino to revive their fortunes after a disappointing start to the season saw Michael Carrick leave the club. The Argentine, who officially took charge on November 18, returns to the Premier League with the task of restoring belief at Old Trafford. Having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea — Pochettino brings considerable English football experience. Here are five things he could bring to Manchester United.

1. High-intensity football

One of Pochettino’s biggest strengths is his preference for energetic, attacking football. His teams are known for pressing opponents, winning the ball back quickly and moving forward with purpose. At Tottenham, this approach made his side one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League. United supporters could hope to see a similar style, with players working harder off the ball and putting opponents under pressure.