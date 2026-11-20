Jiří Procházka has a point to prove, and Navajo Stirling has the perfect chance to build his reputation. The two light heavyweights headline the main card at UFC Qatar in Doha. Navajo arrives on the back of his win over Jan Błachowicz, and now another former champion stands in his way. The co-main event promises just as much excitement, with Aljamain Sterling facing Kevin Vallejos at featherweight.

UFC Qatar Live Streaming: Main event preview

For Jiří, this is a must-win fight. He returns after a first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April. The Czech fighter won UFC gold in 2022 and also held the inaugural Rizin light heavyweight title, but he needs a statement performance to revive his championship push. His unpredictable style has made him a fan favourite since his UFC debut in 2020.