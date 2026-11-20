Jiří Procházka has a point to prove, and Navajo Stirling has the perfect chance to build his reputation. The two light heavyweights headline the main card at UFC Qatar in Doha. Navajo arrives on the back of his win over Jan Błachowicz, and now another former champion stands in his way. The co-main event promises just as much excitement, with Aljamain Sterling facing Kevin Vallejos at featherweight.
For Jiří, this is a must-win fight. He returns after a first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April. The Czech fighter won UFC gold in 2022 and also held the inaugural Rizin light heavyweight title, but he needs a statement performance to revive his championship push. His unpredictable style has made him a fan favourite since his UFC debut in 2020.
Navajo offers a very different kind of test. Unbeaten at 11-0, he is a kickboxing specialist who trains at City Kickboxing and has won six straight fights in the UFC. His first-round knockout win over former champion Jan Blachowicz in August marked a significant breakthrough in his career. Another victory against a former titleholder could put the undefeated New Zealander firmly in the conversation for a shot at the light-heavyweight championship.
The featherweight co-main event will see Aljamain take on rising Argentine contender Kevin. Aljamain, popularly known as 'Funk Master', comes into the contest after securing a decision victory over Youssef Zalal. With a 3-1 record in the featherweight division, the former bantamweight champion will be looking to establish himself as a serious contender in his new weight class.
Kevin, meanwhile, has been building momentum with impressive knockout victories, including stoppages of Giga Chikadze and Josh Emmett. Known by his nickname 'El Chino', the Argentine fighter will have an opportunity to make another major statement against an established name.
The undercard features plenty of international talent. Aleksandre Topuria meets Santiago Luna, Shamil Gaziev faces Tallison Teixeira, and Amir Albazi takes on Alessandro Costa. Elsewhere, Jake Matthews fights Tahir Abdullayev, Nikolas Motta meets Dom Mar Fan, Diyar Nurgozhay squares off with Alik Lorenz, and Shoaib Yousaf faces John Mitchell.
UFC Fight Night: Procházka vs Stirling takes place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar. The preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 8.30 pm IST, while the main card will get underway at 11.30 pm IST.