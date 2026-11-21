Beneath the neon glare of the Strip and against the bite of a 15°C desert night, qualifying for the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered a masterclass in slipstream chess, razor-thin margins and regulatory intrigue. Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli shattered the timing screens in Q3 with a blistering 1:33.893 — a lap nearly three-tenths clear of the field.
Yet as the checkered flag fell over Las Vegas Boulevard, it was Max Verstappen who claimed the P1 grid slot. With Antonelli carrying a five-place power unit penalty into Sunday’s race, the four-time World Champion inherits pole position, setting up a heavyweight front-row showdown alongside George Russell.
Behind the front two, Lando Norris salvaged third on the grid (1:34.244) despite grappling with straight-line speed deficits and debris on track. Isack Hadjar continued his stellar campaign for Red Bull to secure fourth, while Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad turned heads by qualifying sixth and rising to fifth on the grid
The shock of the night belonged to Maranello. Both Charles Leclerc (11th) and Lewis Hamilton (12th) tumbled out in Q2 — Ferrari’s worst qualifying showing of the 2026 season. Struggling to switch on the soft Pirelli rubber in the chilly conditions and plagued by costly errors on their final flying laps, both drivers missed the Q3 cut by just over a tenth of a second, though Oscar Piastri’s 10-place grid drop bumps Leclerc into the top 10 for the start.
In contrast, Alpine executed a clinical session to put both Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto into Q3, inheriting eighth and ninth on the grid once penalties were applied. Further back, Haas rookie Rafael Câmara missed Q2 by a agonizing 0.071 seconds after taking a tow from teammate Oliver Bearman, who logged no representative time due to a 35-place power unit penalty. Five drivers incurred power unit grid penalties following the session — Oscar Piastri (+10), Carlos Sainz (+10), Lance Stroll (+10), and Oliver Bearman (+35) — reshaping the order for the 50-lap Grand Prix.
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