In contrast, Alpine executed a clinical session to put both Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto into Q3, inheriting eighth and ninth on the grid once penalties were applied. Further back, Haas rookie Rafael Câmara missed Q2 by a agonizing 0.071 seconds after taking a tow from teammate Oliver Bearman, who logged no representative time due to a 35-place power unit penalty. Five drivers incurred power unit grid penalties following the session — Oscar Piastri (+10), Carlos Sainz (+10), Lance Stroll (+10), and Oliver Bearman (+35) — reshaping the order for the 50-lap Grand Prix.

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