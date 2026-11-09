2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix highlights: Mercedes wins 2026 Constructors' Title

Both Lewis Hamilton (starting P20) and Max Verstappen (starting P21) sliced through the field on Lap 1, with Hamilton climbing to P9 and Verstappen jumping to P13 almost immediately. By Lap 5, Verstappen had already fought his way up to P8. On Lap 20, leading the race on a drying surface, Kimi suffered a spin into Turn 1, handing the race lead back to Norris. He ran deep into Turn 1 again on subsequent laps, dropping behind a soaring Isack Hadjar and a rapidly recovering Max Verstappen.

Lando maintained flawless pace in both dry and wet periods, managing his tires effectively and crossing the finish line to take his third win of the 2026 season. Max completed one of the drives of the season, climbing 19 positions from P21 to cross the line in P2. Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar completed the podium in P3.