2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix highlights: Mercedes wins 2026 Constructors' Title

McLaren’s Lando Norris delivered a masterclass performance to win a chaotic and weather-affected 2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. Starting from pole position, Lando expertly navigated treacherous, wet-to-dry conditions to hold off a charging Max Verstappen, who executed a extraordinary drive from P21 on the grid to finish in 2nd place.
Despite Norris taking the top step of the podium, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team officially secured the 2026 Formula 1 World Constructors' Championship. Solid points finishes by George Russell (P4) and freshly crowned World Champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli (P5) accumulated enough points to seal the title for the Silver Arrows.
Even before the lights went out, fresh World Champion Kimi Antonelli ran wide at Turn 12 on his reconnaissance lap, spinning onto the wet grass. He managed to scramble back to the pit lane for precautionary checks before taking his P2 spot on the grid. When the race began, Antonelli launched cleanly from 2nd to snatch the lead into Turn 1 from pole-sitter Norris. Norris ran slightly wide, opening the door for Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson to sweep around the outside and steal P2.
Both Lewis Hamilton (starting P20) and Max Verstappen (starting P21) sliced through the field on Lap 1, with Hamilton climbing to P9 and Verstappen jumping to P13 almost immediately. By Lap 5, Verstappen had already fought his way up to P8. On Lap 20, leading the race on a drying surface, Kimi suffered a spin into Turn 1, handing the race lead back to Norris. He ran deep into Turn 1 again on subsequent laps, dropping behind a soaring Isack Hadjar and a rapidly recovering Max Verstappen.
Lando maintained flawless pace in both dry and wet periods, managing his tires effectively and crossing the finish line to take his third win of the 2026 season. Max completed one of the drives of the season, climbing 19 positions from P21 to cross the line in P2. Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar completed the podium in P3.
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