Max Verstappen delivered a tactical masterclass on Saturday night to claim his third career victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, surviving a record-breaking 352 overtakes and 35 lead changes across 50 frantic laps around the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Crossing the line just 0.639 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, the Red Bull driver fended off relentless slipstream attacks under the 2026 aerodynamic regulations to cement his hold on second place in the Drivers' Championship.
While newly crowned World Champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Constructors’ champions Mercedes arrived in Nevada as pre-race favourites, a late-race collapse handed McLaren an unexpected double podium, with Oscar Piastri charging from 17th on the grid to secure third.
Promoted to pole position after Kimi incurred a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his power unit allocation, Max Verstappen immediately found himself embroiled in pack-style racing. With low tyre degradation and powerful tow effects down the 1.9-kilometre Strip straight, George Russell, Isack Hadjar and Max traded the lead repeatedly during the opening stint.
The complexion of the Grand Prix shifted on Lap 19 when contact between Cadillac's Sergio Pérez and Haas rookie Rafael Câmara brought out the Safety Car. Almost the entire field dived into the pit lane to fulfill their mandatory tyre changes, transitioning predominantly onto the medium compound — though Kimi opted for the soft tyre in a bid to attack at the restart.
Racing resumed on Lap 25, only for Hadjar’s promising podium bid to unravel a lap later with a broken front wing, compounded later by a 10-second penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly under Safety Car conditions. Further back, Ferrari’s evening descended into acrimony. Having already picked up a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while battling Norris on Lap 12, Lewis Hamilton clawed his way back into contention only to be pitched into a spin by team-mate Charles Leclerc on Lap 38. Charles’ ambitious lunge down the inside earned the Monegasque driver a 10-second penalty of his own, dropping him to tenth.
The decisive turning point arrived in the final three laps. Having swapped positions with Verstappen multiple times down the main straight, Russell locked up heavily into Turn 5 on Lap 48 while attempting to pass Antonelli for second, nosing into the barriers. Although the Briton reversed out to salvage ninth, Mercedes’ remaining podium hope evaporated on the final tour.
Seeking to time his slipstream pass on Verstappen differently on Lap 49, Antonelli lifted off down the Strip, inadvertently disrupting his Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment algorithm. Left short of electrical power through the final sector and opening corners of Lap 50, the Italian was swept past by both Norris and Piastri, leaving Verstappen clear to take his 75th Grand Prix triumph.
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