The complexion of the Grand Prix shifted on Lap 19 when contact between Cadillac's Sergio Pérez and Haas rookie Rafael Câmara brought out the Safety Car. Almost the entire field dived into the pit lane to fulfill their mandatory tyre changes, transitioning predominantly onto the medium compound — though Kimi opted for the soft tyre in a bid to attack at the restart.

Racing resumed on Lap 25, only for Hadjar’s promising podium bid to unravel a lap later with a broken front wing, compounded later by a 10-second penalty for driving unnecessarily slowly under Safety Car conditions. Further back, Ferrari’s evening descended into acrimony. Having already picked up a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while battling Norris on Lap 12, Lewis Hamilton clawed his way back into contention only to be pitched into a spin by team-mate Charles Leclerc on Lap 38. Charles’ ambitious lunge down the inside earned the Monegasque driver a 10-second penalty of his own, dropping him to tenth.