Indian team captain Shubman Gill has raised his concerns regarding the continuation of the ban on the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball by the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming that the ban does not make any sense now, several years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shubman also admitted that the team were frustrated after failing to secure a victory despite putting the hosts under pressure.

Shubman Gill questions ICC's saliva ban as India settle for second consecutive draw

There was a temporary ban by the ICC on the use of saliva to polish the ball in May 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. This ban became a permanent one in September 2022 to prevent the spread of the virus. However, players are still not allowed to use saliva to polish the ball.