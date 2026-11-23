Indian team captain Shubman Gill has raised his concerns regarding the continuation of the ban on the use of saliva to shine the cricket ball by the International Cricket Council (ICC), claiming that the ban does not make any sense now, several years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Shubman also admitted that the team were frustrated after failing to secure a victory despite putting the hosts under pressure.
There was a temporary ban by the ICC on the use of saliva to polish the ball in May 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. This ban became a permanent one in September 2022 to prevent the spread of the virus. However, players are still not allowed to use saliva to polish the ball.
Questioning the continued restriction, Shubman Gill said at a post-match press conference, "I don’t know why ball shining is not allowed. It's been years since the COVID-19 pandemic passed; I don’t know why it’s not allowed now."
For decades, bowlers have been using sweat and saliva to polish one half of their bowling balls to create a contrast on the ball that aids in swing generation. The saliva helps in maintaining the polish on the ball and also enables the fast bowlers to deliver reverse swing, where the delivery travels in the direction contrary to what the batter anticipates.
This technique is more useful especially during dry conditions and with the older ball. The practice is more significant in Test cricket because the ball remains in use longer than in ODIs and T20Is.
On the other hand, Shubman Gill revealed that the outcome of the match being drawn had been disappointing for India. The team had lost in two consecutive Tests, beginning with the one against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August. According to him, "It's frustrating because we didn’t get the result we wanted. Nowadays draws are not common; we are not used to draws."