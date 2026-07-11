Shubman Gill joins Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar in the Wimbledon Royal Box at Centre Court

India‘s current Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the Royal Box at the Centre Court at Wimbledon to watch the two men's singles semifinals at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Friday.

Cricket royalty meets tennis tradition as Shubman Gill shares Centre Court spotlight with the Tendulkars

Sachin and Shubman were among the celebrities who visited Wimbledon on Friday, and both were welcomed by the Club. Sachin was accompanied by his wife, Anjali.

A picture of Shubman with Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar sitting in the Royal Box was posted by the India Test and ODI captain via his official handle on X, which went viral, causing a lot of excitement among netizens as Shubman is reported to be dating Sachin’s daughter Sara.

Earlier, the official handle of Wimbledon on X posted a photograph of Sachin watching the match from the Royal Box on Friday, rejoicing that the cricket royalty was spotted among the celebrities in the box.

"Cricket royalty returns to the Royal Box. Welcome back to Wimbledon, Sachin Tendulkar," said the official handle of Wimbledon in its post on X, formerly Twitter.