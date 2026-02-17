Shubman Gill shows off dance skills at wedding; fans think it's Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding event

The video of him dancing to upbeat Punjabi tunes has been widely circulated on social media where Shubman seemed to have a lot of fun and impressed with his dancing skills.

However, no one from the Tendulkar family can be seen in the video, so claims of the event being Arjun Tendulkar's pre-wedding celebration stands unverified. Many netizens claimed that the video clip was from a family wedding of the 26-year-old cricket player.

Fans, however, had their fun and shared their reactions in the comment section of the viral post. "Of course, we are also waiting for the dance of Virat Kohli and Shubham Gill", one person commented. One person asked, "Shubham Gill, when are you getting married?".

Though the video was not from Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son is indeed preparing for his mega wedding event, set to host several stars. Arjun will tie the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai.