Inside Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebration with the Kapoors. Watch the video

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities are in full swing! Ahead of their July 6 wedding, stunning glimpses from the pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online. Joining the joyous occasion were Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and several members of the Kapoor family. Dressed in a gorgeous ivory lehenga with statement jewellery, Anshula stole the spotlight as the family celebrated in style.