Shami, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore, will join RR for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. Siddharth will move to Rajasthan at his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh, while Curran joins LSG for Rs 2.4 crore. The three-player trade was officially confirmed on November 17.

Shami's arrival adds experience to Rajasthan's pace attack. The right-arm fast bowler has claimed 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches. He could form a formidable new-ball partnership with Archer, while Siddharth provides another spin option. Curran's departure, meanwhile, sees RR part ways with an overseas all-rounder ahead of the upcoming season.

The TATA IPL Auction for the 2027 season is set to take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, starting at 11:00 AM IST at the ITC Grand in Goa.