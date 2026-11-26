Rajasthan Royals (RR) reportedly came close to signing star all-rounder Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. However, negotiations fell through after the five-time champions made a demanding offer, according to media reports.
Hardik's future became a major talking point after the conclusion of IPL 2026, with several franchises, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RR, reportedly interested in acquiring his services. The all-rounder eventually moved to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a blockbuster trade on November 11, with pacer Arshdeep Singh joining MI in exchange. Both players will command a fee of INR 18 crore, with Pandya receiving a hike from his previous retention fee of INR 16.35 crore.
According to media reports, RR's owners and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara even travelled to Bengaluru to negotiate the deal. However, MI reportedly demanded both opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and England pacer Jofra Archer in exchange for Hardik. The Royals were unwilling to part ways with two of their key players and decided against pursuing the deal further.
Although RR missed out on Hardik, the franchise completed a significant trade of its own ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The inaugural champions acquired India pacer Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with England all-rounder Sam Curran moving in the opposite direction.
Shami, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore, will join RR for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. Siddharth will move to Rajasthan at his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh, while Curran joins LSG for Rs 2.4 crore. The three-player trade was officially confirmed on November 17.
Shami's arrival adds experience to Rajasthan's pace attack. The right-arm fast bowler has claimed 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches. He could form a formidable new-ball partnership with Archer, while Siddharth provides another spin option. Curran's departure, meanwhile, sees RR part ways with an overseas all-rounder ahead of the upcoming season.
The TATA IPL Auction for the 2027 season is set to take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, starting at 11:00 AM IST at the ITC Grand in Goa.
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