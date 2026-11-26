Hail, whose real name is Madison Knisley, has been documenting her journey with alopecia on social media. She first revealed that she had developed her “first bald patch” in an Instagram post on August 12. On August 27, she shared that she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata.

“You’re expected to walk through that curtain and be perfect,” a tearful Hail said while standing in the ring. “So, I’m sure you can all imagine how afraid I was to share with the world that at 23 years old, I was diagnosed with alopecia.”

“… I’d love to sit here and lie to you guys and tell you I was super optimistic about this all, but I wasn’t,” she continued. “In less than four months, I lost about 40% of my hair. Since July, I’ve been asking myself the same question … will it grow back. How will I look? What does this mean," she added.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss in patches across the body, most commonly affecting the scalp. Nearly seven million people in the US have alopecia, approximately 20 per cent of whom are children, according to the Cleveland Clinic.