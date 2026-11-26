WWE NXT star Thea Hail shaved her head in front of a live audience after revealing that she had been diagnosed with alopecia at the age of 23. The professional wrestler opened up about her experience in an emotional speech, before taking the bold step on live television.
On the Tuesday, November 24, episode of WWE NXT, the 23-year-old wrestler spoke about her diagnosis before shaving her head in front of a live audience at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Hail, whose real name is Madison Knisley, has been documenting her journey with alopecia on social media. She first revealed that she had developed her “first bald patch” in an Instagram post on August 12. On August 27, she shared that she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata.
“You’re expected to walk through that curtain and be perfect,” a tearful Hail said while standing in the ring. “So, I’m sure you can all imagine how afraid I was to share with the world that at 23 years old, I was diagnosed with alopecia.”
“… I’d love to sit here and lie to you guys and tell you I was super optimistic about this all, but I wasn’t,” she continued. “In less than four months, I lost about 40% of my hair. Since July, I’ve been asking myself the same question … will it grow back. How will I look? What does this mean," she added.
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss in patches across the body, most commonly affecting the scalp. Nearly seven million people in the US have alopecia, approximately 20 per cent of whom are children, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Hail went on to describe her diagnosis as a “blessing in disguise”, explaining that she was determined to “take this moment of weakness and turn it into a strength”.
“It’s taught me things I probably wouldn’t have realized without it,” she continued. “...We should not be apologizing for being different; we should be celebrating it … And most importantly, we should stop living our lives trying to meet somebody else’s definition of perfection…”
The former NXT Women’s North American Champion then addressed the camera, declaring that her diagnosis would not change who she was.
“I’ve spent my entire career proving that I don’t stay down. And this is no different. So with or without hair, I’m Thea Hail. And in a world where nobody knows what’s real or not, this is.”
She subsequently pulled out a pair of clippers from her waistband and began shaving the top of her head. The audience rose to its feet, cheering in support as she went ahead with the decision.
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also praised Hail for her courage in an Instagram post.
“There are moments in this business that go far beyond what happens inside the ring. The courage and strength Thea showed tonight are something truly special," he wrote.
“Sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is embrace change and face it head-on,” he said, adding, “Couldn’t be prouder of you, Thea.”
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