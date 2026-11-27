Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has described the growing controversy involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers and current head coach Mike McCarthy as a 'dumpster fire'. Speaking during NBC's halftime show on Thursday night, Tomlin admitted that he was upset by the developments and saddened by the public fallout between the two. He also questioned whether McCarthy would be able to overcome the situation, stressing that his relationships with the players would be crucial.

Mike Tomlin reacts to Rodgers-McCarthy controversy

Speaking to NBC's Mike Tirico, Tomlin did not hide his disappointment over the situation. "It's a dumpster fire, and I don't say that in a judgmental way. I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years, but it certainly is upsetting and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset," he said.