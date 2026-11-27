Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has described the growing controversy involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers and current head coach Mike McCarthy as a 'dumpster fire'. Speaking during NBC's halftime show on Thursday night, Tomlin admitted that he was upset by the developments and saddened by the public fallout between the two. He also questioned whether McCarthy would be able to overcome the situation, stressing that his relationships with the players would be crucial.
Speaking to NBC's Mike Tirico, Tomlin did not hide his disappointment over the situation. "It's a dumpster fire, and I don't say that in a judgmental way. I've presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years, but it certainly is upsetting and I'm sure Steeler Nation is upset," he said.
Tomlin, who worked with Rodgers during the quarterback's one-year stint in Pittsburgh in 2025, said the latter's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show had certainly shocked him. He also praised Rodgers for his ability to connect with younger players and build relationships within the dressing room.
"Man, he seemed to embrace all of that and really embrace it in a real natural way," Tomlin said, recalling how the veteran quarterback interacted with younger teammates.
He added that McCarthy's ability to regain the players' trust would depend on the strength of his existing relationships within the team. "It'll be relationship-based, his ability to overcome the things that you mentioned," Tomlin said.
The controversy erupted after Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and made several allegations against McCarthy. The 42-year-old quarterback claimed that his coach had fallen asleep during meetings, failed to watch game footage and made little effort to establish relationships with defensive players.
Rodgers also recalled advising McCarthy to interact more with the defensive unit. However, according to the quarterback, the coach dismissed his suggestion.
"Well, I don't think I need to," McCarthy reportedly replied when Rodgers encouraged him to speak to the defensive players. Rodgers added that several members of the unit had already lost faith in the coach.
The fallout followed Pittsburgh's Week 11 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, after which McCarthy benched Rodgers in favour of Mason Rudolph. The Steelers subsequently waived the quarterback on November 25.
McCarthy maintained that benching Rodgers was entirely his decision. He also claimed that the quarterback had presented an ultimatum that was outside his job description.
Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II subsequently issued a statement expressing "100% confidence" in McCarthy, backing his continuation as head coach.
Rodgers cleared waivers on Thursday after none of the 32 NFL teams claimed him, making him a free agent. Meanwhile, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady also criticised the public airing of private dressing-room disagreements.
"The NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn't ever lose track of that as players," Brady said, adding that private matters should not become public.