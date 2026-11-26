The locker room drama escalated as Aaron detailed bizarre allegations against his former coach. He shockingly claimed that Mike fell asleep and snored during a crucial quarterbacks meeting. "He woke himself up, was rattling his papers, we all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again," he alleged. Furthermore, Aaron noted the final straw came when the 63-year-old mistakenly instructed a halftime huddle to chant, "One, two, three Packers!"

Aaron revealed he had initially approached Mike as a "concerned friend" because he believed the older man was unhealthy. However, this reportedly evolved into a strict ultimatum regarding playcalling duties. If the coach would not relinquish control for the best interest of the squad, Aaron wanted to be released. In a twist of fate, the athlete only discovered he was being benched in favour of Mason Rudolph through a casual conversation with teammate Pat Freiermuth rather than from management directly.

Despite being one of the most talented players in history, Aaron has cultivated a reputation as a highly polarising personality over his lengthy career. From previous fines over health protocols to a tense sideline interaction with a former coach, controversy often follows him. With 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdowns this season, the four-time MVP is now a free agent once he clears waivers. Whether the controversial sporting star will find a new home before his planned retirement remains a captivating mystery.