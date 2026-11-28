Jermaine Hayley known by his WWE stage name Bronson Reed succumbed to his injuries yesterday and passed away at the age of 38. The news about the death of the Australian wrestler was later confirmed by WWE official handles. He leaves behind his wife, who is pregnant with their second child and daughter, born in 2024.
Netizens and fans who cannot stop thinking about the loss of their beloved player keep asking the cause of this sudden death. According to the confirmation by WWE, it is said that he passed away due to medical complications, although the exact nature of the complications have not yet been disclosed. On November 7, 2026 he suffered a grave injury during the WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was thrown off the stage and onto tables during a dramatic turn of events. This led to his subsequent hospitalization with the reports of multiple injuries emerging soon after. There were information of a kidney laceration and broken ribs. He came back home on November 17 and passed away just ten days after.
Recapping Bronson's illustrious career
Bronson, started professional wrestling from 2007 and in almost two decades of his career, built a large following base. His achievements include winning the NXT North American Championship, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle in 2024, victory over Roman Reigns and Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and more. He is particularly famous for this signature finishing move called the Tsunami, a top-rope splash where he lunched himself at the enemy. His physique is responsible for delivering some of WWE’s dramatic moments.