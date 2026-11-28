Recapping Bronson's illustrious career

Bronson, started professional wrestling from 2007 and in almost two decades of his career, built a large following base. His achievements include winning the NXT North American Championship, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle in 2024, victory over Roman Reigns and Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and more. He is particularly famous for this signature finishing move called the Tsunami, a top-rope splash where he lunched himself at the enemy. His physique is responsible for delivering some of WWE’s dramatic moments.