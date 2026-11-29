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Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian traditional physical culture. It’s a simple wooden pole about 8.5 ft tall, smooth, polished, and tapered at the top. Another form is rope mallakhamb, a 16 ft-high cotton-canvas rope for acrobatic exercises and yogic postures.

A complementary exercise for wrestling, it started during the time of the second Bajirao Peshwa of Maharashtra about 250 years ago. Two wrestlers from Hyderabad had challenged wrestlers in Pune. A 17- 18-year-old boy, Balambhatt Dada Deodhar, prayed to Goddess Saptashrungi, representing the seven hills. The Goddess was pleased by his penance and said Hanuman would show him some wrestling tricks in dreams. So, Bajrangbali gave him the insight of wrestling on a wooden plank. He came back and defeated the Hyderabadi wrestlers. That is why it’s known as mallakhamb – malla meaning wrestler and khamb meaning pole.

When the British defeated the Peshwa, he travelled on foot to places like Surat, Ujjain, Varanasi, Kanpur and Balambhatt, setting up akhadas en route. Today, though these akhadas continue to exist, the trainers are dwindling.