Judge rejects Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone's bid to silence Amy Blunt

A Pennsylvania judge has refused to muzzle the woman at the center of a bitter child support dispute with Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone. The order states that no gag order prevents either Citrone or Amy Blunt from speaking about the case, unless both sides agree otherwise. The ruling is a setback for the billionaire hedge fund manager, who had sought emergency relief.

Robert Citrone goes to court

Citrone had asked the court to block Blunt from discussing the legal battle with journalists, newspapers or on social media. His lawyers argued that her online posts violated an earlier court order. Blunt countered that a gag order would violate her First Amendment rights. She had also indicated she planned to launch a TikTok account about Citrone's alleged infidelity and his alleged refusal to adequately support their son.

The judge reminded both parties that the case is sealed and that neither may share filings with third parties who are not involved in the litigation. Which means, Blunt can tell her story, but she can't hand over court documents.