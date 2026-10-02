Judge rejects Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone's bid to silence Amy Blunt

A Pennsylvania judge has refused to muzzle the woman at the center of a bitter child support dispute with Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner Robert Citrone. The order states that no gag order prevents either Citrone or Amy Blunt from speaking about the case, unless both sides agree otherwise. The ruling is a setback for the billionaire hedge fund manager, who had sought emergency relief.
Robert Citrone goes to court
Citrone had asked the court to block Blunt from discussing the legal battle with journalists, newspapers or on social media. His lawyers argued that her online posts violated an earlier court order. Blunt countered that a gag order would violate her First Amendment rights. She had also indicated she planned to launch a TikTok account about Citrone's alleged infidelity and his alleged refusal to adequately support their son.
The judge reminded both parties that the case is sealed and that neither may share filings with third parties who are not involved in the litigation. Which means, Blunt can tell her story, but she can't hand over court documents.
The dispute centres on Blunt's request for access to Citrone's financial records, including tax returns and income statements. She claims he earned roughly $113 million in taxable income in 2024. She says he is the father of her disabled 3-year-old son, and that he pays more for utilities and home insurance than for the boy. Citrone's legal team gave no comment on that earlier filing, and his attorneys have not publicly responded to the denial of the motion. A judge previously allowed Blunt to depose Citrone, his wife and his children about their lifestyle and standard of living. Citrone has been married to his wife, Cindy, for about 30 years.
Judges are generally reluctant to restrict speech, which is why emergency gag requests like this one are hard to win. As the case proceeds, expect more attention on the financial discovery and the depositions.
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