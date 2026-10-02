Lovlina Borgohain scripts golden birthday fairytale as India celebrates Asiad glory

From the boxing ring to the open sea, women lead the charge

The celebratory spirit extended far beyond the boxing ring. Across the waves, sailor Nethra Kumanan delivered a brilliant, gritty performance in the women’s dinghy event to claim a well-deserved bronze. Battling unpredictable sea conditions with tactical composure, sharp instincts and pure stamina, Nethra demonstrated the quiet artistry required to conquer open waters. For Nethra, who has long blazed a trail for Indian sailing across global circuits, this podium finish marks another landmark moment, proving that niche sporting passions can capture the imagination of an entire nation.

These victories brought India’s overall haul to a landmark 70 medals, elevating the contingent to sixth place in the standings alongside a historic recurve archery team triumph. Yet behind the cold arithmetic of medal tables, the day belonged to the human spirit. Whether standing resolute inside the canvas square or reading the shifting winds at sea, both athletes showcased a modern template for Indian womanhood: courageous, uncompromising and relentlessly aspirational. Lovlina and Nethra have redefined how personal milestones can be commemorated, transforming another routine morning into an unforgettable festival of female resilience.