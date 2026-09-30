Vithya Ramraj’s golden run: Three medals and a 42-year record broken

Vithya Ramraj has made history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, bringing glory to India by clinching three medals across three races. The final gold medal put her into the global spotlight, with cheers echoing across the grounds of the stadium and travelled all the way back home. She also won a silver and a bronze in two other categories.
The wins started with silver which she secured in the mixed 4x400m relay. She clocked in 3:14.46 and finished second. The following days were tough and it started getting enticing for the audience. Vithya was not just competing against the world but chasing her own clock in time. Four days later, in the Women's 400m hurdles, she won a bronze for her country by finishing at 54.75 seconds, and it was more than a bronze for her.
The win came as one of the most thrilling triumphs for her because she broke an interesting record. For 42 years, PT Usha’s national record of 55.42 seconds stood strong, until Vithya finally surpassed it, marking a beautiful moment in Indian athletics history.
And then followed the sweet race towards gold. Vithya was part of the Women's 4x400m relay team alongside Kiran Pahal, M R Poovamma, and Prachi Chaudhary. Team India raced through the clock and at 3:29.69, they claimed their victory. The win gave India its first athletics gold of the Games.
The Asian Games will come to a close on October 4, with the closing ceremony set to take place at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya. As of now, reports suggest that India has won 24 medals (1 gold, 9 silver, 14 bronze) from the athletics competition in the Games. While in other categories combined, reports suggest that India won 10 gold medals so far in 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.