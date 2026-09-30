Vithya Ramraj’s golden run: Three medals and a 42-year record broken

Vithya Ramraj has made history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, bringing glory to India by clinching three medals across three races. The final gold medal put her into the global spotlight, with cheers echoing across the grounds of the stadium and travelled all the way back home. She also won a silver and a bronze in two other categories.

Vithya Ramraj’s Asian Games glory: Three medals and a historic record

The wins started with silver which she secured in the mixed 4x400m relay. She clocked in 3:14.46 and finished second. The following days were tough and it started getting enticing for the audience. Vithya was not just competing against the world but chasing her own clock in time. Four days later, in the Women's 400m hurdles, she won a bronze for her country by finishing at 54.75 seconds, and it was more than a bronze for her.

The win came as one of the most thrilling triumphs for her because she broke an interesting record. For 42 years, PT Usha’s national record of 55.42 seconds stood strong, until Vithya finally surpassed it, marking a beautiful moment in Indian athletics history.