2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Qualifying: Max Verstappen takes pole position at Sepang

The 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix is taking place at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia as the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia 2026. The race was originally scheduled for April 12, 2026, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. However, escalation of military conflicts across the Middle East in early 2026 raised significant safety and logistical concerns regarding team travel, freight shipments and event security.

Sepang's FIA Grade 1 status and its geographical proximity to the Asian leg of the calendar (fitting between Baku and Singapore) made it the ideal replacement venue to stage an F1 event on short notice. To fulfill hosting contract obligations and broadcast agreements, F1 arranged for the event to keep its name and title sponsorship (Gulf Air Bahrain GP) while being staged offshore.