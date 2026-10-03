Asian Games 2026: It’s Gold for the Indian Men’s Cricket Team after defeating Pakistan by 19 runs

The India vs Pakistan match at the Asian Games 2026 was one of the tournaments audience world over was watching with bated breath. The match which was taking place since morning (IST) has finally reached its conclusion with the Indian cricket team winning Gold by defeating the Pakistani team by 19 runs. The Indian team had earlier won the toss round and chose to bat first.
The Indian Men's Cricket Team makes the country proud by winning Gold at the Asian Games Final
After qualifying for the Men’s Cricket finals the two teams clashed on October 3 at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. India ended its batting at 211/ 6 while Pakistan followed close behind at 192/6. The match was played in the T20 format. The Indian team was lead by Captain Shreyas Iyer who chose to bat after winning the toss. The episode was particularly under radar since the two team captains did not shake hands after the toss. The entire Indian team for the Asian Games comprised Shreyas Iyer, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah.
Highlights of the Match
Both Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma reached half century during the match with 61 from 28 balls and 51 from 22 balls respectively. Sharma’s 3 boundaries and 7 over-boundaries not only set the tone of the match but were very important in getting high runs since the team started losing wickets at the end overs. While Sooryavanshi hit two –sixes he was dismissed by Saim Ayub at 15 runs. The middle players Shreyas, Ishan and Sanju made sure to gain as much runs as possible before the game hit the finale for the Indian team. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube finished the game on a high note raising the bar to 211 / 6.
Though Pakistan was initially losing wickets, Hasan Nawaz changed the game by staying put for a half century. However, the Indian team, second last over, by Jasprit Bumrah changed the game again leaving the opponents needing 33 runs out of 6 balls – an impossible task. Quick decision making, powerful performances and an organised on –field strategy made the Indian Men’s cricket team win Gold for the country.
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