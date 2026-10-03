Pranavi Urs wins historic Asian Games Golf Gold; leads India to team Silver

Indian contingent at Asian Games 2026 is making us real proud. On Saturday, Pranavi Urs made history becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal, overcoming a late challenge to finish the tournament with a one-stroke advantage and helping our team secure a silver.

Pranavi Urs: How the golfer clinched a gold at Asian Games 2026

The young, 23-year-old golfer from Mysore recovered quickly after a triple bogey on the third hole erased her three-stroke overnight lead. She responded with three birdies to steady her round and remain in contention for the top spot.

Pranavi carded an even-par 70 in the final round to finish at 15-under 265, securing a one-stroke victory over her nearest rivals after four days of action.