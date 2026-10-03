Pranavi Urs wins historic Asian Games Golf Gold; leads India to team Silver

Indian contingent at Asian Games 2026 is making us real proud. On Saturday, Pranavi Urs made history becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal, overcoming a late challenge to finish the tournament with a one-stroke advantage and helping our team secure a silver.
The young, 23-year-old golfer from Mysore recovered quickly after a triple bogey on the third hole erased her three-stroke overnight lead. She responded with three birdies to steady her round and remain in contention for the top spot.
Pranavi carded an even-par 70 in the final round to finish at 15-under 265, securing a one-stroke victory over her nearest rivals after four days of action.
Her solid performance was equally vital to India's team silver medal effort. With Aditi Ashok firing a final-round 67 and Diksha Dagar returning a 77—and the top two individual scores counting toward the aggregate—India finished second overall at 14-under 546. China clinched the gold with a dominant total of 22-under 538.
The victory marked India’s first gold in Asian Games golf in 24 years, ending a drought that stretched back to Shiv Kapur’s men’s individual title in 2002.
Tokyo Olympian Aditi Ashok, who clinched individual silver at the previous Asian Games, saved her best for last. Firing five consecutive birdies alongside a bogey and a double bogey, she signed off with a final-round 67 to finish tied 14th individually at two-over 282. Meanwhile, teammate Diksha Dagar concluded her campaign tied 23rd with a four-day total of 12-over.
The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals, and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538).
The trio thus ensured the best ever performance by an Indian women's golf team at the Asian Games.
Pranavi's achievement also represents India’s finest campaign on the course since golf was introduced to the Games roster at the 1982 Delhi Asiad. In that inaugural edition, Lakshman Singh claimed the men's individual gold before pairing up with Amit Luthra and Rajiv Mohta to secure team gold as well.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.