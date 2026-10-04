Why is HYROX suddenly everywhere? Here’s why everyone is signing up for the brutal fitness race

If your Instagram feed has recently become a parade of people dragging sleds, carrying kettlebells and throwing themselves at wall balls, there is a good chance you have encountered HYROX. The German-born fitness race has exploded into the mainstream, and India is very much part of the movement.
Mumbai recently hosted a HYROX event, with another Indian race scheduled in Gujarat later this year. Bangkok is also set to host the competition in February 2027, as the global HYROX calendar continues to expand.
Despite the internet's many theories, HYROX does not officially stand for anything. The company has said the name is not an acronym, although “Hybrid Rockstar” has become a popular unofficial interpretation online. What the name does describe rather well is the concept. HYROX combines endurance running with functional strength exercises in a standardised indoor race format.
The format is simple enough to explain and brutal enough to make your gym membership feel like a contractual obligation. Participants run 1 km, complete a workout station, then repeat the sequence eight times for a total of 8 km and eight workout stations.
The race begins with a 1,000-metre SkiErg, followed by a 50-metre sled push and a 50-metre sled pull. Participants then take on 80 metres of burpee broad jumps before moving to a 1,000-metre row. The final stations involve a 200-metre farmers carry, 100 metres of sandbag lunges and 100 wall balls.
Part of HYROX's appeal is that it sits neatly between a marathon and a strength competition. You do not need to be an elite runner or professional weightlifter to enter. There are Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay categories, allowing people to compete individually or share the workload.
The standardised format is another draw. Whether you race in Mumbai, Bangkok or Berlin, you know exactly what is waiting for you. Your finishing time can be compared with athletes around the world, giving ordinary gym-goers something more tangible to train towards than simply “getting fitter”.
HYROX has taken the things fitness freaks already love doing in the gym, added running, a leaderboard and several thousand spectators, then called it a sport. As fitness trends go, it is proving incredibly difficult to ignore.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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