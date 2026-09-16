HYROX issues apology after Joanna Wietrzyk had to continue racing despite soiling herself

In a recent turn of events, organizers of the global indoor fitness competition Hyrox have issued an official apology after an athlete had to continue her race following a health concerning incident. Joanna Wietrzyk, the women's world record holder had a mishap where she soiled herself during the event and she continued with the competition and won.

HYROX apologises for letting athlete continue race after she soiled herself

Joanna continued her competition even when she faced a health crisis. As per reports She continued to race with faeces visibly dripping down from her legs. This triggered massive backlash against the event organizers, where netizens pointed that it was a case of neglect. Despite the crisis Joanna went on to win the women's pro race in a time of one hour, one minute and 23 seconds.

Comments of people filled with disgust and concerns flooded the internet. In one post a user slammed the organizers and wrote, “Absolutely disgusting and unsafe. Once feces were on the course, the race should have been stopped immediately. Other athletes were doing burpees, touching the floor and shared equipment, and getting exposed to a biohazard.” Another added, “I wonder if the organisers at @hyroxworld this means we can let people deficate all over their pants, exposed the competitors to bio hazards and diseases all because this video made the rules too confusing.”