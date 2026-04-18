How to recognise and respond to a mental health crisis

When these patterns emerge, initiating a conversation is an important first step. Preparation can help: reviewing guidance from organisations such as National Alliance on Mental Illness or The Trevor Project can provide practical frameworks.

Experts suggest beginning with open-ended observations rather than assumptions. Noticing a change—such as reduced social interaction—and gently asking about it can create space for dialogue. Expressing concern clearly, while avoiding judgement, helps establish trust. It is also appropriate to ask directly about thoughts of self-harm or suicide, as research shows this does not increase risk but can encourage honesty.

Equally important is recognising the limits of one’s role. The aim is not to diagnose or resolve the situation, but to support and connect the individual to appropriate help. Services such as 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offer guidance not only to those in distress but also to people seeking advice for others.

Conversations may not yield immediate results. Some individuals need time before they feel ready to respond. Less formal settings—such as walking or travelling together—can ease pressure and encourage openness.

Throughout, maintaining a balanced approach is key: validating the person’s experience without minimising it, while keeping the focus on their needs rather than one’s own perspective. Consistent, patient engagement can help ensure that early signs do not go unaddressed.