What is HYROX and why is it gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts?

The fitness industry in India is on a roll. After pickleball, pilates and running, a new indoor fitness activity is quietly picking up. It's called HYROX, an indoor fitness competition that combines 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) of running and 8 functional workout stations, alternating between running and functional exercises.

HYROX, an indoor fitness challenge, combines endurance and strength training activities

You may think of HYROX as a mix of a competitive CrossFit event and a half marathon with obstacles.

Each of the functional fitness stations is for an activity like sled pushes, farmer’s carries, sandbag lunges and more. If you go for a HYROX, the first time may feel incredibly difficult, but the endorphins and team spirit are what brings you back to the sport. If the first run is shorter, then good, consider it a warm-up.

This sport is for anybody, from beginners to those looking for a break from the boredom of running alone or lifting weights every day.

Medical experts say it is a great endurance sport that not only benefits your cardiovascular health, but it also helps you build muscle without simply lifting weights, like you would at the gym.

Interestingly, HYROX does not stand for anything; it’s a portmanteau of the words ‘hybrid’ and ‘rockstar’.