What is HYROX and why is it gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts?

The fitness industry in India is on a roll. After pickleball, pilates and running, a new indoor fitness activity is quietly picking up. It's called HYROX, an indoor fitness competition that combines 8 kilometres (5.0 mi) of running and 8 functional workout stations, alternating between running and functional exercises.
You may think of HYROX as a mix of a competitive CrossFit event and a half marathon with obstacles.
Each of the functional fitness stations is for an activity like sled pushes, farmer’s carries, sandbag lunges and more. If you go for a HYROX, the first time may feel incredibly difficult, but the endorphins and team spirit are what brings you back to the sport. If the first run is shorter, then good, consider it a warm-up.
This sport is for anybody, from beginners to those looking for a break from the boredom of running alone or lifting weights every day.
Medical experts say it is a great endurance sport that not only benefits your cardiovascular health, but it also helps you build muscle without simply lifting weights, like you would at the gym.
Interestingly, HYROX does not stand for anything; it’s a portmanteau of the words ‘hybrid’ and ‘rockstar’.
Difference between HYROX and CrossFit
The main difference between HYROX and CrossFit is that, in CrossFit, all the workouts and events were different, with new exercises and combinations changing each time. In contrast, HYROX races always followed the same format, with identical running distances, exercises, and weights.
This consistency means participants know exactly what they are training for and, by competing in multiple HYROX races, could focus on improving their previous times.
Another key difference lay in the skill level required. HYROX exercises did not demand particularly high technical skills, making the barrier to entry relatively low. On the other hand, CrossFit events often involved a wide variety of exercises, requiring a much higher level of skill and technique.
Whether you want new activities to challenge you, or build up your stamina, you can try out HYROX. They take place in Mumbai and New Delhi. The first ever race in India took place in Mumbai in May and the second one in New Delhi in July this year.