Skipping vs. running: Which one should you take up?

Whether you're trying to get fit, boost your mood, or just move more, chances are you've considered running as your go-to.
But what if we told you skipping (yes, the jump rope kind!) could be just as effective and even more fun?
Running and skipping are both great cardio workouts. Running at a moderate pace burns roughly 300–400 calories in 30 minutes, depending on your speed and weight. Skipping can torch around 400–500 calories in the same amount of time, thanks to its constant movement and coordination demands.
Skipping edges ahead for calorie burn per minute.
Running, especially on hard surfaces, can be tough on your knees and joints over time. Skipping is surprisingly gentler when done with proper technique. This is because the impact is spread evenly, and you're never landing too heavily on your heels.
Running is often linked with the famous "runner’s high," reducing anxiety and lifting mood. Skipping, though, is playful and rhythmic, which can bring back nostalgic joy and boost coordination. It’s hard to be grumpy while skipping.
Convenience of location
Running requires space, preferably a track, park, or treadmill. All that skipping takes is a jump rope and a little floor space. Great for tiny apartments, hotel rooms, or quick work breaks.
Full-body benefits
Running mainly targets your legs and core. Skipping, on the other hand, works your arms, shoulders, legs, and core—all in one movement. It also improves balance and agility, which is why boxers love it.
If you're looking for high calorie burn, low equipment, and fun, skipping is an underrated winner. It's great for short, effective workouts and improving coordination. It's also great for remote workers who do not have the time or energy to go out for a complete workout. Skipping can be a great mental boost.
If you're after endurance building, long outdoor sessions, or mindful solo time, running might be your thing.