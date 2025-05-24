Skipping vs. running: Which one should you take up?

Whether you're trying to get fit, boost your mood, or just move more, chances are you've considered running as your go-to.

But what if we told you skipping (yes, the jump rope kind!) could be just as effective and even more fun?

Both burn serious calories

Running and skipping are both great cardio workouts. Running at a moderate pace burns roughly 300–400 calories in 30 minutes, depending on your speed and weight. Skipping can torch around 400–500 calories in the same amount of time, thanks to its constant movement and coordination demands.

Skipping edges ahead for calorie burn per minute.

Impact on joints

Running, especially on hard surfaces, can be tough on your knees and joints over time. Skipping is surprisingly gentler when done with proper technique. This is because the impact is spread evenly, and you're never landing too heavily on your heels.