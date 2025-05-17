How to fit exercise into your workday without the gym

You’re busy. Your calendar is full of meetings, emails, deadlines, family demands—and squeezing in a workout feels impossible. But health and productivity coach Charles Scott says it doesn’t have to be.

“The trap is thinking exercise must be an hour in the gym,” explains Scott, a New York-based executive mentor and endurance athlete. “That’s only one form of exercise. Movement can happen in many ways.”

Scott, who works with about 70 clients—many of them high-powered professionals—emphasises “intentional movement” over rigid workouts. The idea: blend exercise into your day in simple, sustainable ways.

Rethinking what counts as exercise

Scott doesn’t downplay traditional workouts; in fact, he trains hard himself. This June, he’s planning to run across the Grand Canyon and back—a 46-mile feat. He’s also guided his blind friend Dan Berlin on intense challenges, including a rapid climb of Mount Kilimanjaro and a tandem cycling trip across the US.

But he’s quick to acknowledge that not everyone has the time, energy or desire for such extremes.

He encourages clients to shift their mindset. “Our bodies need to move, whatever age we are,” he says. “If you’re not moving, you’re out of alignment.”

Rather than viewing fitness as something that requires separate time, Scott asks busy professionals to see movement as a normal part of their workday.

Movement at the desk and beyond

Scott’s suggestions are surprisingly simple—and don’t require gym clothes or extra hours.

Walk-and-talk meetings : Take calls while walking rather than sitting.

Standing meetings : Hold quick catch-ups on your feet. “Standing naturally keeps things efficient,” he says.

Isometric exercises: Engage your core discreetly during a meeting. “Tighten your stomach for 20 seconds, release, and repeat. You’ll feel it later—and it takes no extra time.”

Even small changes, like walking around the airport during a flight delay or doing squats during a break from emails, can add up.