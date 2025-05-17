How to fit exercise into your workday without the gym

You’re busy. Your calendar is full of meetings, emails, deadlines, family demands—and squeezing in a workout feels impossible. But health and productivity coach Charles Scott says it doesn’t have to be.
“The trap is thinking exercise must be an hour in the gym,” explains Scott, a New York-based executive mentor and endurance athlete. “That’s only one form of exercise. Movement can happen in many ways.”
Scott, who works with about 70 clients—many of them high-powered professionals—emphasises “intentional movement” over rigid workouts. The idea: blend exercise into your day in simple, sustainable ways.
Rethinking what counts as exercise
Scott doesn’t downplay traditional workouts; in fact, he trains hard himself. This June, he’s planning to run across the Grand Canyon and back—a 46-mile feat. He’s also guided his blind friend Dan Berlin on intense challenges, including a rapid climb of Mount Kilimanjaro and a tandem cycling trip across the US.
But he’s quick to acknowledge that not everyone has the time, energy or desire for such extremes.
He encourages clients to shift their mindset. “Our bodies need to move, whatever age we are,” he says. “If you’re not moving, you’re out of alignment.”
Rather than viewing fitness as something that requires separate time, Scott asks busy professionals to see movement as a normal part of their workday.
Movement at the desk and beyond
Scott’s suggestions are surprisingly simple—and don’t require gym clothes or extra hours.
Walk-and-talk meetings: Take calls while walking rather than sitting.
Standing meetings: Hold quick catch-ups on your feet. “Standing naturally keeps things efficient,” he says.
Isometric exercises: Engage your core discreetly during a meeting. “Tighten your stomach for 20 seconds, release, and repeat. You’ll feel it later—and it takes no extra time.”
Even small changes, like walking around the airport during a flight delay or doing squats during a break from emails, can add up.
Building movement into routine
Scott suggests linking movement to daily cues. For example, go for a walk right after waking up, or do a few pushups the moment you return home from work. This turns activity into habit—no willpower required.
You can also make it social. Invite a friend to join you on walks or short workouts. Framing it as time with someone you enjoy can make it easier to commit.
“Give yourself the identity of an athlete,” Scott says. “Build habits from that place.”
He also encourages experiencing “meaningful discomfort”—whether it’s pushing yourself to move a little more or choosing a healthier meal. “That’s the birthplace of resilience.”
Two approaches: blend or partition
While Scott advocates for blending movement into the day, others prefer partitioning—carving out dedicated time for exercise.
Harry Kahn, general manager of Vermont Creamery, takes the latter route. He wakes at 5 a.m. to run, cycle or ski before the rest of the house is up. With a demanding job and two young children, this early window is his moment of focus.
“I get my time in before everything else starts,” says Kahn. “Once I’m at work, I’m all in.”
His wife, a French teacher, leaves early too. They work together to get their kids—11-year-old Iris and 8-year-old Asher—ready for school. For Kahn, the day runs best when it's structured into clear chapters.
“Charles reminded me that life isn’t about comparing yourself to others,” he says. “You’ve got to figure out what works for you.”
Keep it realistic
At its core, the message is simple: You don’t need a gym or fancy equipment. You just need intention. Whether it’s a few stretches, a walk between tasks, or a morning jog, small actions count—and they add up.
And importantly, they help prevent the all-too-common burnout that comes from working non-stop.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” Scott says. “Movement isn’t a luxury. It’s how we show up better in every part of life.”