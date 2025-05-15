What is the Dubrow diet? The intermittent fasting plan explained

Intermittent fasting has become a hot topic in wellness communities, emerging as a popular method for shedding pounds and boosting metabolic health. With various approaches like the 16:8 method and alternate-day fasting, there’s no shortage of options. One particular version, the Dubrow Diet, has gained popularity, thanks in part to its ties to reality TV and its promise of lasting results without overly strict rules.
The Dubrow Diet was developed by Heather Dubrow, a familiar face from The Real Housewives of Orange County, and her husband, Dr Terry Dubrow, a well-known plastic surgeon. Their method blends intermittent fasting with a low-carb, low-sugar eating plan. They brought this approach to the forefront in their 2018 book, The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless.
This diet is broken down into three distinct phases. The first phase is the most restrictive, featuring a 16-hour fasting window for two to five days. Next comes phase two, which shifts to a 12-to-16-hour fasting window and serves as the main routine for the long haul. Finally, phase three is all about maintenance, where intermittent fasting continues but with a bit more flexibility.
While the Dubrow Diet permits some carbs, it strongly encourages the consumption of nutrient-rich foods like vegetables, lean meats, nuts, and avocados. Sugary treats and processed foods are generally off-limits. Unlike keto diets, it doesn’t demand an extremely high fat intake but does promote portion control and mindful eating.
The Dubrows assert that their diet not only aids in weight loss but also offers anti-ageing benefits, clearer skin, and a boost in energy—advantages they link to lower insulin spikes and reduced oxidative stress. However, critics argue that more peer-reviewed studies are necessary to support these broader health claims.
Nutritionists caution that while the Dubrow Diet is generally safe for most healthy adults, it may not suit everyone, especially those with a history of disordered eating or specific medical conditions. As always, consulting a healthcare provider is advised before starting any new diet.