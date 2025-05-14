Is your fruit bowl harming your skin? Here's what Ayurveda says

1. Steer clear of mixing fruits with dairy: It can lead to breakouts

According to Ayurveda, combining fruits, especially the sour ones, with milk or yoghurt is considered viruddh aahar (incompatible food). This can result in toxin buildup (ama) in the body, which may show up as acne, rashes, or lacklustre skin. While banana smoothies with milk or fruity yoghurts might seem refreshing, they could actually be causing inflammation over time.

2. Too many citrus fruits? They might cause sensitivity

Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons are packed with vitamin C, which is fantastic for boosting immunity and collagen production. However, if you consume too much, especially if you have a pitta dosha dominance, it can increase internal heat, leading to skin issues like inflammation, redness, or even rosacea, according to Ayurvedic practitioners.

3. Eating seasonally is crucial: Out-of-season fruits can throw off doshas

Ayurveda strongly recommends eating fruits that are in season and locally sourced. Fruits that are imported or out of season are viewed as tamasic (heavy and dulling) and can disrupt both digestion and skin clarity. For example, during the monsoon, it’s not the best time for watermelon or mango, even if they’re available.