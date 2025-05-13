Beat the Heat: 5 desi fermented foods that boost gut health

As the heat rises, our summer diets demand more than just hydration—they need cooling, nourishing foods that are also easy to digest. In India, traditional fermented foods have been summer favourites for ages, helping to balance gut bacteria, ease inflammation, and improve nutrient absorption. Packed with probiotics and steeped in generations of culinary tradition, these delightful dishes are now receiving recognition for their health perks.
1. Kanji: Kanji, a traditional North Indian drink, is crafted by fermenting black carrots (or beets) with mustard seeds and water. Often enjoyed during late winter and early summer, this slightly fizzy and tangy beverage is loaded with gut-friendly microbes. Research indicates that kanji can enhance gut motility and strengthen immunity, making it a fantastic choice for summer detox routines.
2. Pakhala Bhaat: A beloved dish in Odia homes, pakhala bhaat consists of cooked rice soaked overnight in water (and sometimes curd), served cold the next day. This natural fermentation boosts B vitamins and aids digestive enzymes. Best paired with fried veggies or fish, it’s perfect for the humid climate of eastern India.
3. Dhokla: Gujarat’s airy, fermented dhokla is made from a blend of rice and chickpea flour. The fermentation process not only helps with digestion but also enhances the bioavailability of nutrients like iron and zinc. As a light steamed snack, dhokla is a refreshing and energizing choice for busy summer mornings.
4. Mor Kuzhambu: A staple in Tamil kitchens, mor kuzhambu is a curry made with buttermilk and vegetables like ash gourd or okra. The natural sourness of buttermilk promotes digestion and replenishes gut flora. Typically served with rice, it’s both hydrating and gentle on the stomach.
5.Sandhana (Sannas): Popular in Goan and Mangalorean kitchens, Sandhana or Sannas are fermented rice cakes made with coconut milk and toddy or yeast. Traditionally paired with spicy curries, their mild sweetness and airy texture make them a great summer accompaniment, while the fermentation enhances gut health and nutrient absorption.