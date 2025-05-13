Beat the Heat: 5 desi fermented foods that boost gut health

1. Kanji: Kanji, a traditional North Indian drink, is crafted by fermenting black carrots (or beets) with mustard seeds and water. Often enjoyed during late winter and early summer, this slightly fizzy and tangy beverage is loaded with gut-friendly microbes. Research indicates that kanji can enhance gut motility and strengthen immunity, making it a fantastic choice for summer detox routines.

2. Pakhala Bhaat: A beloved dish in Odia homes, pakhala bhaat consists of cooked rice soaked overnight in water (and sometimes curd), served cold the next day. This natural fermentation boosts B vitamins and aids digestive enzymes. Best paired with fried veggies or fish, it’s perfect for the humid climate of eastern India.

3. Dhokla: Gujarat’s airy, fermented dhokla is made from a blend of rice and chickpea flour. The fermentation process not only helps with digestion but also enhances the bioavailability of nutrients like iron and zinc. As a light steamed snack, dhokla is a refreshing and energizing choice for busy summer mornings.