Red vs green apples: Which one is healthier for you?

We’ve all heard it before: an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does the colour of your apple make a difference? Whether you’re team red or green, the debate over which variety is healthier has been quietly brewing for years. Both apples are packed with nutrients, but they differ slightly in sugar content, fibre, antioxidant levels, and even how they impact blood sugar. They may look similar on your fruit plate, but red and green apples bring distinct health benefits—and knowing which to pick might just change your snack game for good.
Red apples—like Fuji, Red Delicious, and Gala—are typically sweeter and juicier, making them the go-to choice for snacking or dessert. Green apples—especially the tart Granny Smith—are firmer, more acidic, and often preferred for baking or by those watching their sugar intake. But beneath the peel, there’s more than just flavor. Green apples generally have slightly fewer calories and less sugar than red varieties. A medium Granny Smith apple contains around 80 calories and 17 grams of sugar, while a similar-sized Fuji or Red Delicious clocks in at about 95 calories and 19 grams of sugar. If you're monitoring your calorie intake or managing diabetes, green might be the wiser pick.
Both types are rich in dietary fibre, particularly pectin, which promotes gut health, aids digestion, and keeps you full longer. However, some studies suggest green apples contain slightly more fiber, especially when eaten with the skin. The antioxidant quotient is where red apples shine—literally. Their deep hue comes from anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants known for fighting inflammation, boosting heart health, and potentially reducing cancer risk. While green apples still pack polyphenols, red apples edge ahead in antioxidant density due to their rich pigment.
Green apples, due to their lower sugar and higher acid content, have a lower glycemic index (GI) than red apples. That means they cause slower blood sugar spikes, making them a smart option for those with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. Their tartness also stimulates digestive enzymes and can aid metabolism. On the other hand, red apples offer a gentle sweetness and may be better tolerated by individuals with sensitive stomachs, since high acidity can sometimes irritate the gut lining.
Regardless of the colour, the skin of the apple is where most of the nutrients live. That includes fiber, vitamin C, and a host of antioxidants. So whether you’re biting into a candy-sweet Gala or a crisp Granny Smith, skip the peeling—unless you want to throw away most of the good stuff.