Red vs green apples: Which one is healthier for you?

We’ve all heard it before: an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But does the colour of your apple make a difference? Whether you’re team red or green, the debate over which variety is healthier has been quietly brewing for years. Both apples are packed with nutrients, but they differ slightly in sugar content, fibre, antioxidant levels, and even how they impact blood sugar. They may look similar on your fruit plate, but red and green apples bring distinct health benefits—and knowing which to pick might just change your snack game for good.

Let’s bite into the science and settle the score—red vs green, which apple is better for your health?

Red apples—like Fuji, Red Delicious, and Gala—are typically sweeter and juicier, making them the go-to choice for snacking or dessert. Green apples—especially the tart Granny Smith—are firmer, more acidic, and often preferred for baking or by those watching their sugar intake. But beneath the peel, there’s more than just flavor. Green apples generally have slightly fewer calories and less sugar than red varieties. A medium Granny Smith apple contains around 80 calories and 17 grams of sugar, while a similar-sized Fuji or Red Delicious clocks in at about 95 calories and 19 grams of sugar. If you're monitoring your calorie intake or managing diabetes, green might be the wiser pick.