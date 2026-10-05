2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix full results: Max wins and Kimi keeps the lead

George Russell was running strong in the podium positions before suffering a late mechanical failure, forcing him to retire and bringing out a late Virtual Safety Car. With just 6 laps remaining, Russell suddenly lost drive exiting Turn 4. Behind the late Safety Car restart, Lando Norris lost control of his McLaren while running right behind teammate Oscar Piastri, sliding through the gravel and dropping down to finish 9th.

Despite the early setbacks, Verstappen produced a masterclass drive in tricky crossover conditions to claim his and Red Bull Ford's first win of 2026. Kimi Antonelli finished in P2, +2.307 seconds behind Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton completing the podium in P3. He now holds an 84-point lead over Russell with six rounds remaining in the 2026 season.