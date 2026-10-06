Sourav Ganguly takes charge as Delhi Capitals head coach for IPL 2027

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season. Taking the reins from Hemang Badani, the 54-year-old steps into the top coaching role following a two-year cycle under the previous support staff.
Sourav is no stranger to the franchise. He joined as an advisor in 2019, helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012. After a successful tenure as BCCI president, Sourav returned to the Capitals to serve as the director of cricket for both the men's and women's squads.
"Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Sourav stated. "I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season and building a strong and fearless team."
In addition to Sourav stepping up, the franchise has brought Rishabh Pant back from the Lucknow Super Giants through a high-profile trade involving Kuldeep Yadav. There is also widespread anticipation that former teammate Yuvraj Singh will join Sourav in the dugout as the batting coach.
The leadership change aligns with the operational agreement between co-owners GMR Sports and JSW Sports, who rotate management control every two years. Parth Jindal, the chairman representing JSW, expressed his immense pride. "Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family," Parth remarked. "I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching."
Co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi highlighted that the deep understanding Sourav has of the setup will be invaluable. Kiran noted that his cricketing expertise would be vital as the team chases its elusive maiden title. The immediate task for Sourav will be finalising his support team ahead of the mini-auction in mid-December.