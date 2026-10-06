Sourav Ganguly takes charge as Delhi Capitals head coach for IPL 2027

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been officially appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season. Taking the reins from Hemang Badani, the 54-year-old steps into the top coaching role following a two-year cycle under the previous support staff.

Sourav Ganguly named Delhi Capitals head coach for IPL 2027

Sourav is no stranger to the franchise. He joined as an advisor in 2019, helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012. After a successful tenure as BCCI president, Sourav returned to the Capitals to serve as the director of cricket for both the men's and women's squads.

"Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Sourav stated. "I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season and building a strong and fearless team."