Dhanush honours Vithya Ramraj after she broke P.T. Usha's record at the Asian Games 2026

Recently, Indian actor Dhanush met sportsperson Vithya Ramraj. Vithya came into the spotlight after her exceptional performance at the 2026 Asian Games held in Japan. The 28-year-old athlete from Coimbatore came back with three medals and even managed to break the national record held by P. T. Usha in the women's 400m hurdles.

Vithya Ramraj’s three-medal asian games run

In the picture, Dhanush is seen posing with Vithya and her medals. He was also seen posing with her family. Vithya Ramraj bagged gold in the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay, while she bagged a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event. Her bronze came with a record-breaking time of 54.75 seconds on Monday, September 28.