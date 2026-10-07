Dhanush honours Vithya Ramraj after she broke P.T. Usha's record at the Asian Games 2026

Recently, Indian actor Dhanush met sportsperson Vithya Ramraj. Vithya came into the spotlight after her exceptional performance at the 2026 Asian Games held in Japan. The 28-year-old athlete from Coimbatore came back with three medals and even managed to break the national record held by P. T. Usha in the women's 400m hurdles.
In the picture, Dhanush is seen posing with Vithya and her medals. He was also seen posing with her family. Vithya Ramraj bagged gold in the women's 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay, while she bagged a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event. Her bronze came with a record-breaking time of 54.75 seconds on Monday, September 28.
Her performance broke a 42-year record held by PT Usha. PT Usha ran 55.42 seconds in the women's 400m hurdle race at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. She beat that record by 0.67 seconds, thus making it one of the most prominent performances of her Asian Games campaign.
Born on 20th September 1998 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Vithya Ramraj is a runner in the 400-meter sprint and hurdles. Her sporting career started when her mother took her and her identical twin sister, Nithya, to a sports hostel in Erode.
In the background of all this success lies a family who went to great lengths to back her aspirations. Her father, S Ramraj, works as a truck driver and remembered how hard it was for them financially to back her through her training and equipment. At some points, it was tough for them even to provide for the basic things like sports shoes. She had to take up extra jobs herself, while her twin sister Nithya had to pay out of her salary.