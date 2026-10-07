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Ronaldo explains why he left the Portugal training camp

Cristiano Ronaldo explains his Portugal training camp exit, accuses Jorge Jesus of broken promises, apologises and reveals his international plans
Ronaldo explains his departure
Ronaldo explains why he left the Portugal training campX.com
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Cristiano Ronaldo has finally explained why he left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen. He admitted to mistakes of his own, apologising for leaving camp and for not acknowledging supporters after the match in Norway. His statement ends days of speculation and recasts the dispute as one about trust.

Ronaldo Portugal Fallout

The tension built after Sunday's game. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal's 2-1 Nations League win over Norway, with Gonçalo Ramos scoring the winner. He left camp a few hours after Jesus said he would not start against Denmark. At the time, Jesus insisted there had been no incident and dismissed reports that Ronaldo had refused to train.

Ronaldo claimed that the understanding with Jesus began to unravel during the Norway game, when he began warming up from halftime but was never brought on. He also said that the coach had suggested he stay in Portugal rather than travel for the Norway and Denmark matches, a proposal Ronaldo rejected immediately. Ronaldo accepted responsibility, apologised to teammates and supporters, and said he should be punished.

Ronaldo with Jorge Jesus
Ronaldo with coach Jorge JesusX.com

The 41-year-old's future had been questioned before the statement. He had previously suggested the 2026 World Cup could be his last tournament but chose to keep playing for Portugal. He is also the leading men's scorer in international football, with 979 career goals, including a record 146 for Portugal.

For now, he says the door remains open. If he is physically fit, playing for his club and scoring goals, he will stay available for Portugal once any suspension is served. What happens between him and Jesus is less certain, and the federation has yet to announce any sanction. Portugal's priority was the Denmark game, but the fallout between captain and coach is far from settled.

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