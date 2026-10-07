The end of the No. 10 era: All about Lionel Messi’s last game for Argentina before his International exit

A tribute to No. 10

The fact that is was Lionel Messi’s last match was remembered and reminded in every little step during the match, which made the occasion memorable for the player and his fans. The stadium was reportedly packed with around 85000 fans, supporters, old colleagues and friends who had come to see Messi play- one last time. The entire game was halted in the 10th minute which signified Messi’s jersey number. An Argentina shirt with No.10 for Messi and Gracias was displayed on the field. The entire field rose up to give the G.O.A.T a standing ovation.

The final speech

Messi’s final speech after the game finale was like going down the memory lane where he spoke about the ebb and flow of his career and how he tried to give everything possible for the team. In his 208th appearance he captained the team, pushed them to strive better and eventually lead to victory. His records include the FIFA World Cup 2022, Copa America 2021, Copa America 2024 and more. It is important to note that Messi is not retiring altogether from football. He will still be playing as part of his Inter Miami contract.