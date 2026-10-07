The end of the No. 10 era: All about Lionel Messi’s last game for Argentina before his International exit

He was a boy from Rosario, who rose to great heights and exited the Argentina team with immense support, love and laurels, finally ending the No 10 era.
It was a bittersweet memory when fans did not know whether they should cheer for Argentina’s fabulous win or cry their hearts out seeing football legend Lionel Messi taking one last bow before making his exit from International football. Messi has already broken the hearts of numerous fans world over when he announced his International retirement a few weeks ago. Since then, ever Messi lover has been dreading the day and finally October 6 came where he played and slayed his last match.
When one talks about the Argentina National football team, inevitably the first name that comes to mind is of Lionel Messi. The ace footballer held his position strong in the team for over two decades winning numerous individual and team laurels including the football world cup trophies. However, after the recent FIFA World Cup loss, Messi put out a clear message that his last match as part of the National team would be in October.
Thus on October 6, he made sure that Argentina won against Benin with 3-0 where he was directly involved in all three goals as assists or serving penalty spot. The match was played at the Estadio Monumental. The goals started happening during the second half of the match. The first one was at the 48th minute when he delivered a corner and Nicolas Otamendi took it forward to secure a goal. At the 61st minute Messi turned a provider for Nico Paz to secure a goal. At the 71st minute after Agustin Giay’s foul, Messi stepped up for the penalty goal, and secured his 126th international and the final goal for Argentina for the night, just the massive performance one would exit from a player who exited that night.
A tribute to No. 10
The fact that is was Lionel Messi’s last match was remembered and reminded in every little step during the match, which made the occasion memorable for the player and his fans. The stadium was reportedly packed with around 85000 fans, supporters, old colleagues and friends who had come to see Messi play- one last time. The entire game was halted in the 10th minute which signified Messi’s jersey number. An Argentina shirt with No.10 for Messi and Gracias was displayed on the field. The entire field rose up to give the G.O.A.T a standing ovation.
The final speech
Messi’s final speech after the game finale was like going down the memory lane where he spoke about the ebb and flow of his career and how he tried to give everything possible for the team. In his 208th appearance he captained the team, pushed them to strive better and eventually lead to victory. His records include the FIFA World Cup 2022, Copa America 2021, Copa America 2024 and more. It is important to note that Messi is not retiring altogether from football. He will still be playing as part of his Inter Miami contract.