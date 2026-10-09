Kevin Owens sets his sights on ending CM Punk's run ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

Kevin Owens has reportedly vowed to bring CM Punk's career to an end, escalating a feud that has grown more heated by the week. With both men now confirmed for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the timing could hardly be more dramatic.

Owens earned the final spot in the match on the October 2 episode of SmackDown, joining a six-man field that also includes Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta and Punk himself. The event takes place on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, which puts the two rivals in the same ring just a day from now.

Kevin Owens vs CM Punk

The rivalry has been building since Owens returned at SummerSlam after nearly a year and a half away with a serious neck injury. He won a Fatal 4-Way to become number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship, then had a heated exchange with Punk on SmackDown, where their long and complicated history was brought into the open.

Their first singles match took place in Toronto in August, with Punk defending the title. The feud has stayed personal ever since. According to reports, Owens' interference in the closing moments of Punk's title defense on September 11 helped Sami Zayn capture the championship in Mexico City, ending Punk's reign. Punk then fought his way back, defeating Gunther and Finn Bálor on September 25 to secure his place in the ladder match.