Abhishek Sharma breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s world record to become the fastest batter to 2,000 T20I runs

Needing 33 runs before the clash to reach the landmark, Abhishek treated fans to a masterclass in power-hitting. Walking out after the visitors had pulled off a massive chase two nights earlier, he showed zero hesitation. Even after losing opening partner Sanju Samson early, Abhishek tore into the bowling attack, racing to his half-century in just 18 deliveries—the joint third-fastest against the Caribbean side. He eventually fell for a scintillating 69 off 30 balls.

The blazing knock helped propel India to a commanding total of 223. The hosts then held their nerve to restrict West Indies to 209-7, sealing a tense 14-run victory and securing a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

With this feat, Abhishek joins an elite fraternity of Indian batters who have surpassed 2,000 runs in the shortest format, alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. Yet, Abhishek stands apart by doing so with a stratospheric strike rate nearing 200. His fearless philosophy proves that modern athletic style is no longer just about survival at the crease—it is about dictating terms from the very first delivery.