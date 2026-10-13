Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr match delayed by missile alert in Riyadh before 3–1 win

Al-Nassr eventually took the field and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Angelo Gabriel, whose strike gave the hosts an early advantage. Ronaldo doubled the lead shortly before half-time, finishing a move involving Sadio Mane and Aiman Yahya to put his side in control.

Neftchi Fergana responded six minutes into the second half, with Alisher Odilov finding the net to reduce the deficit. However, the visitors’ hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a setback when Ikromjon Alibaev was sent off in the 65th minute.

Al-Nassr capitalised on their numerical advantage, with an own goal by Neftchi defender Anvarjon Gofurov in the 78th minute sealing the 3–1 victory.

Reports say the Saudi Pro League postponed one of its Sunday evening fixtures after reviewing the circumstances around the match, which was due to be played in Abha, far to the south-west of the capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr: the uncertainty

Al Nassr had just beaten Al Ittihad 3-2 in the “Saudi Clasico” on Saturday night in Riyadh, strengthening their position at the top of the league table. Momentum matters in a long season, and a postponement or a hurried reschedule could disturb it.

This is also not the first time regional tensions have affected football in the Gulf this year. Earlier in 2026, the AFC postponed a number of West Region fixtures amid the conflict involving Iran, including an Al Nassr quarter-final tie in the Champions League Two. The federation said at the time that the safety and security of players, officials and fans was its priority, and the same principle is likely to guide any decision now.

Fans are waiting for official word from the AFC and the club before assuming a new date or venue. Updates should follow as security assessments are completed.