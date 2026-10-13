F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Race Report: Max dominates as Hamilton suffers a pit misstep

The F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix delivered an action-packed, dramatic night under the Marina Bay street lights, capping off a perfect weekend for Max Verstappen, who took his first-ever victory at the circuit on his 250th Grand Prix start. Having won the rain-affected Sprint and bagged pole position, the Red Bull driver controlled the 62-lap main race from start to finish.
Launching flawlessly into Turn 1, Max maintained a commanding gap at the front, handling tire degradation seamlessly on both the soft and medium compounds to cross the finish line over seven seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
The pre-race drama kicked off well before Sunday's main event when title contender George Russell suffered a heavy crash while leading the Sprint, forcing a power unit change that slammed him with a grid penalty and relegated him to a P19 start for the Grand Prix. George drove a valiant recovery race to scrape into ninth place, but the weekend ultimately proved costly for his championship pursuit.
His young Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli, took full advantage of the chaos, managing his tyres meticulously to claim a crucial third-place podium. Antonelli's steady drive stretched his lead at the top of the World Championship to an incredible 102 points over Russell, putting him on the brink of sealing his maiden driver's title at the upcoming United States GP.
The biggest heartbreak and tactical blunder of the night belonged to Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari. Starting on the medium compound in a bold split strategy, Hamilton ran inside the podium places for most of the night and looked primed for a stellar result. However, a disastrous miscommunication occurred under a Virtual Safety Car period when Hamilton missed the pit entry call, effectively overriding Ferrari's strategy to swap his severely degraded rubber. Sticking out on dead tyres during the closing laps, Hamilton became a sitting duck. Over the final eight laps, Antonelli, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri all capitalized on his lack of grip, ruthlessly passing the seven-time world champion in rapid succession and dropping him to a grim sixth at the flag.
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