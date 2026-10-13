F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Race Report: Max dominates as Hamilton suffers a pit misstep

His young Mercedes teammate, Kimi Antonelli, took full advantage of the chaos, managing his tyres meticulously to claim a crucial third-place podium. Antonelli's steady drive stretched his lead at the top of the World Championship to an incredible 102 points over Russell, putting him on the brink of sealing his maiden driver's title at the upcoming United States GP.

The biggest heartbreak and tactical blunder of the night belonged to Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari. Starting on the medium compound in a bold split strategy, Hamilton ran inside the podium places for most of the night and looked primed for a stellar result. However, a disastrous miscommunication occurred under a Virtual Safety Car period when Hamilton missed the pit entry call, effectively overriding Ferrari's strategy to swap his severely degraded rubber. Sticking out on dead tyres during the closing laps, Hamilton became a sitting duck. Over the final eight laps, Antonelli, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri all capitalized on his lack of grip, ruthlessly passing the seven-time world champion in rapid succession and dropping him to a grim sixth at the flag.