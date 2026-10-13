Renee Noronha becomes the youngest Indian woman to finish IRONMAN World Championship

Renee Noronha has become the youngest Indian to compete in the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, a remarkable milestone in her endurance-sporting career. This young athlete from Mumbai with Goan origins has already carved a niche for herself by being India’s youngest female IRONMAN. Now, she aims to become the youngest IRONMAN across all six continents.
Former artistic gymnast who had once been a professional, Renee Noronha was interested in IRONMAN competitions from the age of 16. In 2022, she took part in the IRONMAN Kids competition held in Goa and won her age category. At 18 years old, she could compete in the long-distance race and finished IRONMAN New Zealand.
She had another impressive achievement last June 2026 by winning the age category of 18–24 of the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines. She was able to finish this tough competition in 15 hours, 55 minutes, and 37 seconds, and earned a spot in the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.
IRONMAN is one of the toughest endurance events in sports. Competitors have to do a 3.8km swim in open water, cycle 180km, and do a 42.2km marathon run. The total distance covered is around 226.2km, and the event has to be completed in 17 hours or less. This event is a gathering of top-notch professionals and age group participants who compete based on results achieved in races conducted around the world.
The World Championship is an event created by John and Judy Collins in Hawaii in 1978. It is owned and managed by the World Triathlon Corporation and includes professional and qualified amateur age group athletes from all around the globe. The famous Kona course of the event includes Kailua Bay, the lava fields on the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway and the marathon course on Ali‘i Drive.
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