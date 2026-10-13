Renee Noronha becomes the youngest Indian woman to finish IRONMAN World Championship

Renee Noronha has become the youngest Indian to compete in the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, a remarkable milestone in her endurance-sporting career. This young athlete from Mumbai with Goan origins has already carved a niche for herself by being India’s youngest female IRONMAN. Now, she aims to become the youngest IRONMAN across all six continents.

Renee Noronha's journey from gymnastics to IRONMAN championship

Former artistic gymnast who had once been a professional, Renee Noronha was interested in IRONMAN competitions from the age of 16. In 2022, she took part in the IRONMAN Kids competition held in Goa and won her age category. At 18 years old, she could compete in the long-distance race and finished IRONMAN New Zealand.