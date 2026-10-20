The new Test Twenty format to bring men and women together on the pitch

Test Twenty is expected to bring about an entirely new era for the sport of cricket, where boys and girls would play side by side on a common team setup. The first-ever game will be organised at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo, Sri Lanka, from November 14 to 29, 2026. The first Test Twenty match will have a total of 160 players who are aged between 13 and 21 years and hail from different parts of the world.

Test Twenty will feature four continental teams and a new playing format

The Test Twenty will comprise four teams from different continents, where each team will have 40 players, made up of 20 boys and 20 girls. This means that there will be 80 boys and 80 girls participating. Unlike conventional cricket competitions, the performances of the boys' and girls' XIs will contribute to a combined score that determines the team's result.