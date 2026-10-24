Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders unionise after years of fighting for better pay

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have unionised after years of seeking better pay and improved workplace conditions. The NFL franchise and the newly formed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association (DCCA) announced on October 23 that the team had agreed to recognise the organisation as the cheerleading squad’s collective bargaining representative.

The development marks a significant step for the group, which has gained international recognition through performances at NFL games and the Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The union is expected to negotiate with the organisation on behalf of the cheerleaders.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unionise amid pay concerns

In a joint statement, the Cowboys described the cheerleaders as an esteemed part of the organisation and acknowledged their talent and dedication.

The unionisation follows years of discussions about compensation and working conditions. The cheerleaders’ pay has drawn public attention, particularly after former members raised concerns about wages and the demands associated with the role.

In 2018, former cheerleader Erica Wilkins filed a lawsuit alleging unfair pay. The dispute resulted in a settlement in 2019, after which the squad’s reported game-day compensation increased from $200 to $400 per game, alongside changes to hourly wages.