Dallas Cowboys owner’s daughter makes surprising admission about Bad Bunny amidst Super Bowl outrage

An outspoken admission from the daughter of the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Charlotte Jones, has thrown new light on the contentious decision to make Bad Bunny the performer for this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Making the comment, she drove home the point that it is a selection which typifies how "our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country," highlighting the reach of the game across the globe and upholding the virtue of inclusion. As outrage over the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime choice mounts, Jones places herself directly in the spotlight with comments made in support of the artist and the direction of the league.
Jones, executive vice-president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and daughter of owner Jerry Jones, spoke in an interview on a podcast and called the decision for Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show “awesome”, while describing it as reflective of the league's ambition to secure a top-tier global entertainer. She said, “I think our Latina fan base is amazing… we're on a global stage,” in keeping with comments she had made earlier, despite some fans calling the choice politically charged and controversial.
While the Super Bowl backlash over Bad Bunny’s selection was taking place, Jones also emphasized that football is not supposed to be about politics, and stated, “I don’t think our game’s about politics… this is about bringing people together.” Jones reiterated that the league and her organization work to keep political divisiveness outside of game-day experiences by defining that the Super Bowl stage is made for entertainment and togetherness, not ideology whatsoever.
With the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime selection argument ongoing, Charlotte Jones’ surprising vulnerability and public stance are indicative of how the sports entertainment framework is shifting. Jones’ words represent a change in attitude that the league is willing to embrace broader cultural delineation, even during times when they are specifically under fire. The Bad Bunny Super Bowl might prove to be less of a controversy and more of a significant moment in time where sport, music and global culture collide.