Dallas Cowboys owner’s daughter makes surprising admission about Bad Bunny amidst Super Bowl outrage

An outspoken admission from the daughter of the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Charlotte Jones, has thrown new light on the contentious decision to make Bad Bunny the performer for this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Making the comment, she drove home the point that it is a selection which typifies how "our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and founded our country," highlighting the reach of the game across the globe and upholding the virtue of inclusion. As outrage over the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime choice mounts, Jones places herself directly in the spotlight with comments made in support of the artist and the direction of the league.

Charlotte Jones steps in as Super Bowl halftime controversy rages

Jones, executive vice-president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and daughter of owner Jerry Jones, spoke in an interview on a podcast and called the decision for Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show “awesome”, while describing it as reflective of the league's ambition to secure a top-tier global entertainer. She said, “I think our Latina fan base is amazing… we're on a global stage,” in keeping with comments she had made earlier, despite some fans calling the choice politically charged and controversial.