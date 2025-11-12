Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 World Cup will be his last, talks retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo with the illustrious career he has had, has one trophy missing from his much adorned cabinet: The World Cup. If he plays next year, it would be his sixth World Cup. He had made his debut at the tournament back in 2006 at the age of 21. He has won the Euro Cup with Portugal in 2016 and two UEFA Nations League trophies in 2019 and 2025.

Further talking about his retirement from professional football, the former Manchester United star said that he would hang up his boots "soon", probably in the next couple of years, a statement that would break the hearts of many football fans around the world.

"Let's be honest, when I mean soon, it's probably one or two years, I'll still be at the game", Ronaldo shared.

The Euro Cup winning captain has a staggering 953 goals to his name, across international and club football, and will look to hit the coveted 1000 goal mark, given he is only 47 goals away.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo, in his last World Cup will lead his country Portugal, currently at the top of Group F in the European Qualifiers, to give a final shot at the most prized possession in football: The World Cup trophy.