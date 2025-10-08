Cristiano Ronaldo says he's not retiring soon, ahead of World Cup qualifiers; 'why not continue?'

Ronaldo said during this speech that though he is not retiring immediately be he knows he does not have many years left.

During his acceptance speech, Ronaldo said, “I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest."

Ronaldo continued and said, “I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything…Right now, I’m enjoying the moment. I know I don’t have many years left to play, but the little time I do have, I have to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Ronaldo says, “I have a philosophy of living day by day. No long-term plans. I enjoy each day and each training session…Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see.”

Portugal will play Ireland on Saturday, October 11, and Hungary on October 14; both matches will be played at Lisboa's Estadio Jose Alvalade.